Letters to the Editor: L.A. Dodgers should consider their values before visiting Trump in the White House

To the editor: Athletes do more than dribble, do more than hit or tackle (“Should the Dodgers balk at a White House invitation this year?” March 13). They are citizens who have views about their community, their state and our country. Yes, we’ve politicized almost everything in the past few years since Trump and his bullying, anti-immigrant, name-calling tactics became the norm, all while his followers look the other way.

I hope Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw, Shohei Ohtani and every other 2024 World Series champion Dodger thinks twice about having his picture taken with President Trump. They should instead think twice about saying it’s OK to meet up with someone who doesn’t respect or care about so many of them — or those of us who respect the Constitution, don’t think most immigrants are rapists and criminals and care about helping the disabled and the poor.

Barbara Azrialy, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Isn’t this a no-brainer? Follow the lead of Betts and other athletes of character by refusing to give Trump the photo op that would satisfy his weak ego. Send the message that his attacks on California, the American people and our allies abroad are cruel, foolish and vengeful.

Advertisement

Steve Slakey, Glendora

..

To the editor: I’ve always disagreed with boycotting the celebratory party with President Trump. These athletes have a chance to meet with the president of the United States. That doesn’t happen to everyone. Go to the party. Be respectful and later pull the president aside and say, “We come from different backgrounds. Here’s our issue, we need your help. Can we get you on board?” Meet the president and see what happens.

David L. Bore, Winnetka

..

To the editor: Should the Dodgers refrain from accepting an invitation to spend time with a convicted felon who has separately been found liable of sexual abuse by a jury? The question answers itself. As Johann Wolfgang Goethe once said, “Tell me with whom you associate and I’ll tell you who you are.”

Bill Waxman, Simi Valley