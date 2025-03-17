Letters to the Editor: State AG’s decision to join education lawsuit shows commitment to poor performance

To the editor: Are we to believe that our schools are performing well based upon state Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta’s citing of an obscure study from 2022 (“California joins 19 Democratic states in suit to stop massive Education Department layoffs,” March 13)? This speaks volumes to just how out of touch with reality the Democrats have become. It was exactly this kind of talk by Democrats on the economy that ultimately led to their huge losses at the polls. They have not learned their lesson and are running the same tired everything-is-fine speil. Schools are in dire straits, as evidenced by their dismal performance on the most recent National Assessment of Education Progress report. The Department of Education is a boondoggle at best.

Jason Y. Calizar, Torrance

..

To the editor: So, the educational swamp creatures at the Department of Education are weeping, wailing and gnashing their teeth about the president’s plan to dismantle the agency. Our own attorney general, Rob Bonta, has joined 19 other states in an attempt to halt Tump’s plan. And all 19 states accused Trump of having an “anti-education agenda.”

Really? According to Bonta, “In 2022, out of 37 developed nations, American students ranked 28th in math and 12th in science. Those numbers don’t stand a chance without the invaluable programs the Department of Education provides.”

“Invaluable programs”? Let’s look at the facts. The Department of Education was established in 1979 by then-President Carter. Then why, after 43 years, have American students shown such dismal progress?

Joseph A. Lea, Mission Viejo