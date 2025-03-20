To the editor: French politician Raphael Glucksmann suggests the U.S. should return Lady Liberty to France because America is no longer worthy of the symbol of hope and democracy (“From France comes a call for Trump’s America to return Lady Liberty,” March 17). It hurts, but I must agree.

I’ve always been proud of the good America has stood for. Lady Liberty’s words, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” for most of my 85 years, defined us as a nation. This is who we were. But Donald Trump turned us from a scarred but beautiful, flawed but wonderful nation, into a soulless, empathy-lacking monster in his image.

The entire GOP is on board with his policies of cruelty, abandonment and deprivation. Millions are left with no safety net, without medical aid or food, including children. I still love you, America, but there is nothing left to like.

Robert Archerd, Rancho Palos Verdes

To the editor: The words on the Statue of Liberty are intended to open the door to America for immigrants. And other than the Indigenous tribes, everyone here is either an immigrant or a descendant of immigrants. Indeed, Trump is a descendant of people who immigrated to our country. Shame on our government and all those supporting his mean and vicious treatment of poor people coming here hoping for a better life.

George Hanover, La Quinta

To the editor: Since it’s impractical, if not impossible, to return our revered national symbol of freedom to France, maybe it should be locked up with a sign at the base and this message: “Closed for reconstitution. We no longer accept huddled masses yearning to breathe free. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Nate Tucker, Costa Mesa

To the editor: Seems as if the French have not learned yet this is a transactional president. I think most agree America, under its current leader, is no longer worthy of the Statue of Liberty, considering the U.S. administration has now sided with a Communist tyrant, Vladimir Putin. I suggest France makes a substantial cash offer directly to President Trump in return for the statue; he has a price for everything.

Joe Mader, Costa Mesa

To the editor: Your story about the French politician suggesting that we return the Statue of Liberty recalls my favorite line from the enduring torch song “Guess I’ll Hang My Tears Out To Dry,” which was written by Jule Stein and Sammy Cahn and popularized by Frank Sinatra, Dexter Gordon and others. It goes, “And when the twilight steals, I know how the lady in the harbor feels.”

Ron Garber, Duarte