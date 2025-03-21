Miami mayor’s attempt to ban documentary ‘No Other Land’ was nothing more than a ‘political agenda’

To the editor: I read with some disbelief that a major city mayor would attempt to silence a movie showing, even threaten their lease, to satisfy a political agenda (“In turnaround, Miami Beach mayor backs down from threatening theater over ‘No Other Land’,” March 19). I went to see the film “No Other Land” partly because I wanted to see what someone was so afraid the public would be exposed to.

To be clear, I am neither pro-Israel nor pro-Palestinian. I am pro-American taxpayer. As a major financial supporter of the state of Israel, it appalls me that our tax dollars are spent to help violate U.N. sanctions (against taking over Palestinian lands) and dismantle any semblance of a life for the native people in the West Bank.

Please do not misunderstand my position. Hamas is a terrorist organization, as far as I am concerned, but just as killing civilians on 9/11 was misguided, so is this assault of humanity. I do not have the answers to the two-state solution. But surely America should not turn a blind eye to this.

Advertisement

Jeff Heister, Chatsworth