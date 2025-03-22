The $10 deposit that helps block tee time brokers also benefits junior golf programs

To the editor: While the story did point out the one negative feature of an otherwise positive program — that one of the consequences of a $10 nonrefundable deposit is that there will be those who forfeit that deposit through no real fault of their own — it failed to mention how both the city and county of Los Angeles have decided to invest half of those forfeited dollars into their junior golf programs (“L.A. touts success at blocking tee time brokers from city golf courses,” March 19). Well done by both on both counts!

Craig Kessler, Torrance

The writer is vice chair of Los Angeles County’s Golf Advisory Committee.

..

To the editor: While the deposit process may be a bit cumbersome, we’ve worked it out among our foursome. Prior to the deposit implementation, we were, literally, never able to get tee times at Griffith Park at any time on any day of the week. Now we can consistently reserve times during the week and play there four to five days a month.

Jim Toomey, Reseda