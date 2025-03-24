Unsupervised children are a strong argument for adults-only hotels

To the editor: My wife and I have stayed at several resorts in Palm Springs that were family-friendly (“Adults-only hotels are all over California. Are they even legal?” March 18). We went there to de-stress and relax. The bigger problem is parents not controlling or supervising their children. On more than one occasion, we had to leave the pool area due to out-of-control children. We have been sprayed with Super Soaker water guns and drenched when children insist on jumping into the pool, cannon ball-style.

All the while, the parents do nothing, even after being asked by hotel management to control their children. At one high-end resort in Palm Desert, we witnessed a cocktail waitress knocked to the ground and dropping an entire tray of drinks by two out-of-control children running wild through the pool area; the parents did nothing.

It’s not that the hotel doesn’t like children, it’s a parenting problem. The only recourse the hotel has is to restrict children to ensure a quality environment.

Steve Wolfe, Redondo Beach