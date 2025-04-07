Letters to the Editor: Newsom’s comments cast doubt on California’s commitment to protecting trans athletes

To the editor: In a time when transgender people are seeing fundamental rights such as documentation, access to public life and healthcare, freedom from discrimination and bodily autonomy being viciously rolled back, both in various states and at the federal level, it is simply jarring to read Gov. Gavin Newsom being indignant about justified criticism once again (“Newsom says sharing his beliefs on trans athletes wasn’t ‘some grand design,’” April 1).

Numerous families have had to flee to states like ours to keep their kids safe and are justifiably terrified now that there might be nowhere left to run. So it’s no wonder that they would be aghast at the governor of California having chummy conversations with some of the architects of their persecution.

Rachel Wild, Oakland

..

To the editor: The kerfuffle over transgender athletes in girls’ or women’s sports is absurd for at least three reasons. First, it is a microscopically small problem nationwide. Second, it’s only sports: Almost by definition, there is nothing real at stake. And third, the main argument against letting transgender athletes compete in girls’ or women’s sports is that they may in some cases have a physical advantage. But that is already the case in every sport: some participants always have physical advantages — bigger, stronger, quicker, more naturally coordinated — over others.

Advertisement

The only difference here seems to be the reason. No one is complaining that taller, stronger women should not be allowed to play basketball because it’s unfair to shorter, smaller women — unless they are taller and stronger because they are transgender. So let’s be clear that the only reason this is an issue is prejudice against non-cisgendered people — and the cynical political appeal to that prejudice.

Jeff Miller, Irvine