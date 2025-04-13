Letters to the Editor: Academy Award for stunt design arrives at a time when CGI is kneecapping the artform

To the editor: So the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is creating a new Oscar to debut in 2028 honoring stunt design (“After decades of pushing, stunts will get their own Oscar,” April 10)? Try harder, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The great stunt performers and stunt coordinators who thrilled us in the classics are largely gone and apparently forgotten. Much of stunt effects in modern cinema are done by computer-generated imagery.

This is a pointless award. Is the academy going to give the Oscar to a talented graphic artist who storyboards the “dangerous” stunt work? This is like creating an award in 2028 for silent movie title design.

Ben Herndon, Los Angeles