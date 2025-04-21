Letters to the Editor: Dodgers have prioritized making money over giving fans an affordable experience

To the editor: Thank you for the excellent article on high-priced Dodger tickets by staff writer Bill Shaikin ( “Championship blues: Dodgers games used to be affordable family entertainment. No more,” April 18). It’s a shame many families can’t afford to attend a game without going into debt.

I have been a Dodger fan all my life, and will continue to be a fan, but I am going to fewer games because of the high prices for tickets and parking. I realize prices are based on supply and demand, and as long as the Dodgers can sell out most nights, prices will not come down.

I also find it rich that President Trump is critical of high prices. He is correct in calling them out, but tanking the stock market and adding tariffs make it more challenging to attend a game.

Doug Frank, Simi Valley

To the editor: The question of whether fans are being priced out of seeing Dodger games has already been answered. Making money is the Dodgers’ business, and their overfocus on that has caused them to give up on trying to give customers great experiences.

Jim Arden, Valley Village

To the editor: I would like to go to a game at Dodger Stadium, but the prices are too high. I can get a seat at Angel Stadium for $16. And I don’t have to sit in the bleachers.

Murray Zichlinsky, Long Beach

To the editor: The contrast between Trump’s and [Dodgers President Stan] Kasten’s view of affordable Dodgers tickets is a shining example of where blue states and cities get it completely wrong. The Dodgers’ foundation tells us that the Dodgers distributed 64,000 tickets to “deserving communities.” That would likely be low-income communities. But, as noted by the USC Lusk Center’s Elly Schoen, a median-income L.A. family might find a single Dodger game a month unaffordable.

In other words, the largest potential future fan base — working-class families — is essentially priced out of the market for attending games regularly — exactly what Trump focused on and about which Kasten’s organization is clueless.

Kip Dellinger, Santa Monica