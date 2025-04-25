Letters to the Editor: The Menendez brothers should spend the rest of their lives in prison

To the editor: When the jury that found the Menendez brothers guilty of murdering their parents for their money sentenced them to life imprisonment instead of giving them the death penalty, they were assured that their verdict would be honored (“Menendez brothers’ bid for freedom stalled by fight over parole board document,” April 17). Instead, we are now hearing from people trying to get the brothers possibly freed. Had the jury known that this outrageous move, initiated by former Los Angeles Dist. Atty. George Gascón, might happen, it could have have moved them to rule in favor of the death penalty instead. Life without parole should mean exactly what a jury rules on and no less.

Doug Weiskopf, Burbank

To the editor: I believe the best reason that the Menendez brothers’ 1995 sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole should be affirmed. If their sentence is reduced, altered, dismissed — or even if a new trial is granted — would not hundreds or even thousands of similar verdicts deserve similar treatment?

Irwin Zeke Warsaw, Marina del Rey

To the editor: Now that Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered a risk assessment for the Menendez brothers, does that mean that all murderers who use the abuse excuse expect similar consideration? Or only the ones who look cute in a sweater?

Kevin Dawson, Burbank

To the editor: It is upsetting to follow your coverage of the Menendez brothers. It is sad because it feels like momentum is building for the brothers’ release. Your governor would be committing political suicide, locally and nationally, by supporting that release, and, to the rest of the country, the opinion of him and the entire state of California is already quite negative. The brothers deserve to remain in prison until their deaths.

John Lewis, Wilmington, Del.

