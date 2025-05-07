Letters to the Editor: President Trump’s comments on due process ‘cannot be considered acceptable’

To the editor: For anyone in any public office to say he doesn’t know whether he’s required to uphold the Constitution cannot be considered acceptable ( “Trump, in a new interview, says he doesn’t know if he backs due process rights,” May 4). For the sitting president, that answer is incompatible with the very office. One of the jobs of the presidency is to “take care that the laws be faithfully executed,” as stated by Article II of the Constitution.

Article II does not empower the president to do whatever he wants; it specifies his responsibilities. It is unfortunate that we don’t require a presidential candidate to pass a simple civics test, as we require for an immigrant to become a citizen.

Bill Seckler, Riverside

..

To the editor: Was President Trump not paying attention (or did he have his fingers crossed?) when he recited these words at his two inaugurations? “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Jeff Freedman, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: So Trump is unsure about the constitutionality of due process for citizens and noncitizens. I guess he will just make another executive order and wait to see what happens legally.

Meanwhile, he is upending our legal system with a conservative Supreme Court on his side and is going after legal firms, lawyers and judges he feels have dissed him. Honestly, it’s a smart move. We all know how slowly the legal system moves while his executive orders affect person after person and company after company immediately.

Deborah Regan, Palos Verdes Peninsula