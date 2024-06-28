Letters to the Editor: Things are not OK in California. Newsom’s State of the State was delusional

In 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered his State of the State address at Dodger Stadium.

To the editor: In his State of the State address, Gov. Gavin Newsom ridiculed “delusional California bashers.” It is Newsom’s behavior that is deeply delusional.

California has one of the highest unemployment rates and gas prices in the nation. The Legislature and governor had to slash the state budget to close a $46.8-billion deficit. We are unable to account for billions of dollars in spending on homelessness. Businesses and residents are leaving the state.

Despite all this, Newsom has the temerity to claim that “people across the globe look to California and see what’s possible.” Beyond that, rather than staying in California to address the crises facing the state, he freely travels across the country criticizing red states for how they are run.

This governor is impervious to reason.

Sam Chaidez, Mission Hills

To the editor: Newsom’s attack on California’s bashers and particularly red states and their political leaders is rich to say the least. A comparison of his targets, the economies and their growth provides an amusing answer to who is actually delusional.

And U-Haul rental rates in and out of California provide plenty of empirical evidence.

Kip Dellinger, Santa Monica