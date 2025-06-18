Letters to the Editor: Minnesota lawmaker shootings highlight a troubling ‘downward spiral’

A Brooklyn Park policeman sets up a perimeter with police tape near the scene of the shooting of a Minnesota state legislator on Saturday.

To the editor: The murders of Minnesota Democratic leader Melissa Hortman and her husband, along with the shootings of state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, signal that the nation has truly entered a downward spiral into anarchy ( “Political violence is threaded through recent U.S. history. The motives and justifications vary,” June 15). The violence is intensified by the hateful rhetoric that is a hallmark of President Trump. Recall how, in his first run for office, he said he was considering paying the legal fees of a man charged with hitting a protester in the face at one of his rallies.

He labels immigrants as rapists, murderers and drug dealers. His cabinet members parrot this rhetoric as evidenced by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, who claimed her office came to Los Angeles to “liberate the city from socialists and burdensome leadership.” Liberate? I think the correct word is “overthrow,” as in overthrowing a democracy. Wake up, my fellow Americans. Protest peacefully and let our growing numbers speak volumes. It’s our history to shape.

Eileen McDargh Elvins, Dana Point

To the editor: In late October, then-candidate Donald Trump suggested Sen. Liz Cheney be put on a battlefield “with nine barrels shooting at her” — because her politics don’t align with his.

One week later, 77.3 million Americans voted Trump into office, which is 3 million more votes than he received in 2020, 14 million more votes than he received in 2016, and the first time the GOP won the presidential popular vote in 20 years.

We now live in dystopian America, led by a popularly and duly elected fascist, where politicians are murdered for their political views. And let’s be honest: We’re living in this America because more than 77 million of our friends, relatives, neighbors and colleagues, principally Republicans, chose that America for us. This is who we are.

Todd Piccus, Venice