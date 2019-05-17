Metro is hemorrhaging riders. It needs to stop studying obvious fixes and start acting

So what about the rest of the system? Over the last year, almost all my local bus trips have been on buses moving toward having the necessary infrastructure for all-door boarding. Some buses already have working TAP readers at each door. (Great!) Some have working TAP readers at each door, but the bus driver won’t open all the doors. (C’mon!) Some have plastic bags over the TAP readers. (Classy!) Some have stickers by the doors that said “TAP” but no reader. (Huh?)