Adam Schiff: At 70, NATO remains a crucial alliance. So why does Trump keep attacking it?

The combined military might of its members, though formidable, does not alone account for NATO’s enduring success. The heart of the alliance — known as Article 5 — is the readiness to come to the aid of any member state if it is attacked. The credibility of that deterrent is only as strong as our mutual ties. Shared democratic values — what Truman described as a “common heritage of democracy, individual liberty, and rule of law” — have bound NATO allies together since the group’s founding. But with the spread of autocracy, there is a danger those ties will wither.