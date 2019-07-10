Public housing is suffering from a lack of funding, not an overflow of immigrants

Carson has argued that this policy change will allow HUD to reduce the wait list for public housing, but it is unlikely that the change will make much of a difference. The 25,000 families represent about 0.5% of the total number of households currently living in public housing or using a voucher. Compare that to recent estimates of the number of households on waiting lists: 1.6 million for public housing and 2.8 million for the voucher program. In fact, the agency’s analysis indicates that fewer households from the wait list would get housing than the number of families evicted. The reason is simple: Households on the wait list are on average poorer and will therefore require larger subsidies than the families currently occupying that housing. Vilifying immigrants in the country illegally may score points for President Trump with his supporters, but purging them from public housing will do little to ease the long wait for public housing.