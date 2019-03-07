Benjamin Netanyahu is betraying Israel

This is not the country my grandfather envisioned. Nor is it the one envisioned by David Ben-Gurion, Ze’ev Jabotinsky and Theodor Herzl. People are not fond of admitting that something bad is happening to them. Often, the depth of denial is as great as the breadth of oncoming catastrophe. But it's time for Israelis to admit that the lump we've been ignoring, the one we didn't see a doctor about, because we didn’t want to hear the truth about it – that lump will kill us if we don't acknowledge it and deal with it, right now.