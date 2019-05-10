I opposed a Writers Guild's order to fire my agents. I was branded a ‘fifth columnist’

Bill Hicks? Fifth columnist. Joseph Heller? Fifth columnist. Vonnegut, Pryor, Carlin, Kafka, Voltaire, Swift? Fifth columnists, one and all. In fact, if you’re ever looking for the names of some of our nation’s most dangerous fifth columnists, you don’t need Sean Hannity to tell you who they are — there’s a handy list of them right at the bottom of the Declaration of Independence. The most famous fifth columnist, of course, lived roughly two thousand years ago, in ancient Rome. Guy was a real rabble-rouser, couldn’t keep his mouth shut, and so the Romans put him to death the way they did everyone they accused of sedition: They crucified him.