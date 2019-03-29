Americans are looking for a Redeemer President. Do any 2020 candidates fit the bill?

In 2000, Americans once again sought a president who could atone for the transgressions of his predecessor, in this case Bill Clinton and the tawdriness of the Monica Lewinsky affair and the shame it brought on the presidency and the nation. Al Gore, the Democratic nominee and Clinton’s vice president, sought in vain to distance himself from Clinton’s indiscretions (not least by naming Sen. Joe Lieberman, a Clinton critic and observant Jew, as his running mate). Albeit by a slim — and contested — margin, Americans turned this time to a United Methodist who, like Carter, wore his “born again” status proudly. George W. Bush, again like Carter, was a family man, and his transformation from too much drinking to the straight and narrow appealed to the electorate.