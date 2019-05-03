Rage over Bob Iger's payday masks how little we know about income gaps in America

But when we analyzed the pay ratio, we found it is highly problematic. Yes, maybe it’s interesting to step into the shoes of the hypothetical median worker whose yearly paycheck is less than what the CEO earns in two hours. It’s also tempting see how companies stack up. Discovery Inc. (pay ratio 1,511 to 1) looks worse than Disney, while CBS (pay ratio 263 to 1) appears much better. But such comparisons are meaningless to the point of being misleading. These things tell us virtually nothing useful about the actual pay practices, or inequities, of organizations. The compensation packages of tens of thousands of unique employees cannot be reduced to a single number.