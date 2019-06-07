Linda Fairstein's Central Park Five role is a case study for restorative justice

It is a remarkable story and one that should not be unusual. For Cuccinelli and Haynesworth, honesty and atonement replaced injustice. That Fairstein cannot take even the smallest step in that direction — even after her own office conceded that the Central Park Five are innocent — is more than disappointing. Her failure only perpetuates the harms perpetrated so long ago against the five exonerated men. It prevents everyone involved in the case from achieving insights and healing that would benefit them and, by extension, our justice system.