Notre Dame, France’s heart on fire

Proudly secular, devout or joyously pagan, everyone for her own reason comes to Notre Dame, our mother. This space and its battered stones are and have long represented the spiritual center of the nation and the continent. Even in the heat of the 1789 Revolution, when the bishops allied themselves with the soon-to-be-headless king and the parish priests largely stood with the people, the revolutionaries hesitated to torch the altar, as the organist pounded out “La Marseillaise,” the revolution’s anthem. At the end of World War II, on Sept. 2, 1944, it was at Notre Dame, not the Champs-Elysées or the National Assembly or the Elysée Palace, where the French — communists, conservatives, socialists, Jews, Christians and Arabs — gathered at the ringing of the bells.