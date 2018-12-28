If the robots are coming for your jobs, it's to help you, not replace you

Some studies predict that a large share of jobs will soon disappear, but those forecasts err by treating each job as a single task that either will or won’t be automated. When analysts look more closely at the many tasks that a given job entails, they find something more complex. Few jobs, perhaps 5% to 10%, appear fully automatable in the coming decades, with the technological advancements we can anticipate. For most jobs, some tasks can be automated but others can’t. The management consulting firm McKinsey and Co. estimates that roughly half of existing tasks could be automated by 2055. This mean we will still need human workers, and if we do things right, they will be much more productive.