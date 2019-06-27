The lesson of the Huawei ban: Digital walls can crumble as quickly as they’re built

The U.S. government’s actions will inflict short-term pain on the telecommunications and technology industries. Even so, I do not believe the digital world will be split into two camps as a result. A top-down ban will ultimately be rescinded by a bottom-up force: the will of the American business community. Industry groups are already speaking out against the Huawei ban and companies are seeking to be exempted from it. The more U.S. businesses stand to lose, the stronger the resistance will grow. As the New York Times reported Tuesday, some companies have already found loopholes.