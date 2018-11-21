I should spare my loved ones from the most annoying Thanksgiving host in the world: me

I should spare my loved ones from the things that make me the most annoying host in the world. Because I am. It begins with the food. The more difficult the dish, the more likely it is I will make it, even as our families protest. My loved ones are not pie people and yet I make three. They beg for only one carb and yet in addition to macaroni and cheese I make rolls and mashed potatoes. They don’t like gravy and yet I scrape the pan and skim the drippings. I do what is difficult and sweaty so that they know that I love them. Whether they like it or not.