El Pueblo plaza doesn't need another tropical fig tree. Plant a native coast live oak

There are some who argue that California native trees have few natural defenses against invasive insects and therefore should be barred from our urban forest. It is important that the city not use this justification to turn its back on our native trees. UC Riverside research shows that the coast live oak can withstand attack from some of our new tree pests, especially fungus-carrying beetles such as the polyphagous and Kuroshio shot hole borers. Evidence also indicates that well-watered, coddled trees are the easiest prey for the borers, so a tree in a public plaza, surrounded by paving and generally pretty hard-grown, is relatively safe.