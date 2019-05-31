It's not too late for Trump to salvage a deal with North Korea

Fortunately, a nonnuclear North Korea is not a prerequisite for U.S. security. Washington can protect and defend the American people if Pyongyang continues to possess nuclear arms. Kim may be a brutal dictator, but he is probably not suicidal. As long as he is not provoked unnecessarily, the North Korean leader probably will not use his nuclear weapons against any nation, let alone an exponentially more powerful country like the United States. Kim understands that his regime would be over the moment he ordered a launch. Deterrence keeps the United States safe from Russia and China — and North Korea.