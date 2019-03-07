Are Benjamin Netanyahu’s alleged ‘crimes’ really crimes?

Netanyahu is being charged with accepting (or discussing accepting) the “bribe” of better coverage. But if seeking, accepting or expecting better media coverage were an element of crime, there would not be enough prisons in Israel or any other democracy to house the number of politicians who voted a certain way or who did certain favors with the expectation that it would improve their coverage by the media. Politicians are always asking their press aides: “How will my vote or other politicking sit with the media?” There are countless explicit and implicit deals made between politicians and reporters.