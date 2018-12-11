'Yellowface' in 'The Nutcracker' isn't a benign ballet tradition, it's racist stereotyping

I got a chance to do a little more digging about the two-finger gesture when I taught ballet history to dance teachers at the Beijing Dance Academy last year. We watched many versions of the “Nutcracker” Chinese Dance available on YouTube. They pronounced one version “most authentic” because it copied costumes of a specific era accurately. But what I saw in it was choreography filled with egregious bowing and other “Chinese” silliness. They weren’t offended, I realized, because there was little reason for them to recognize injurious stereotyping by Westerners. They had never suffered from it, and they had little knowledge of the long history of insulting race-based caricatures in the U.S.