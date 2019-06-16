Music is supposed to unify us. Is the streaming revolution fragmenting us instead?

We also have a uniquely human ability to entrain, which means to physically lock into a steady beat. We take it for granted that we can entrain when we all clap or stomp or dance to the beat of the music — at a baseball game, a rally, a concert or a dance club. But no other animal can do this. Rhythm provides music with its emotional charge, its vitality and flow, and its unifying force. Entrainment gives rise to collaboration and cooperation. Indeed, this innate quality may have enabled our very capacity for culture in the first place.