The power of the courts and the people can still protect immigrants’ rights

And I take heart from the immigrants I’ve met in the past year, particularly the families who were separated: mothers and fathers who came to this country seeking refuge, only to see their children taken and traumatized before their eyes. One of our clients described how the government made her strap her 18-month-old son into a car seat but would not let her comfort the child when he began crying. Instead, the car drove off with the child while he stared out the window at his disappearing mother. Another of our clients recounted the helplessness she felt when all she could do was tell her little boy to be brave while agents dragged him away.