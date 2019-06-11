Mudslinging among conservatives is burying any hope for post-Trump reconciliation

French’s allies — including me — saw Ahmari’s attack in the pages of the journal First Things as a kind of character assassination. His description of French as a conservative quisling more eager to get along with the left than to fight it bore little resemblance to the man. French is an almost inexplicable bogeyman for the post-liberals save for the fact that he objects to the win-at-all-costs crudity of President Trump. Post-liberals like Ahmari see Trump’s pugnaciousness as a key to victory in the culture wars.