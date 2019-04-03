One of us was a pain patient saved by opioids, the other was an addict. We both deserve a solution

Our focus on treating pain increased in the 1990s, but it was simplistic with an over-focus on opioids as a solution. Opioid addiction and overdose deaths were disregarded by society for far too long. Even now, despite increased awareness and public hand-wringing, our responses are inadequate. Naloxone, which rapidly reverses overdose, can be prohibitively expensive, and it’s not available over-the-counter in many locales. There are actual legal barriers to prescribing methadone and buprenorphine, which are evidence-based treatments for opioid use disorder, and access to affordable mental health and recovery treatment is abysmal.