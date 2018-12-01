Trump's rogues are all well-educated family men. What made them do moronic, dangerous and treacherous things?

Known to prosecutors as “the key to open a hundred different doors,” Sater liked the lark of trading jokes with the FBI, mobsters, high-placed politicians, billionaires and good-time Charlies and Sergeys. I once met Sater and, man, does he like to party. A surprisingly literary bon vivant, Sater told me he should have been an academic historian or a person of letters like Gary Shteyngart (he’s a fan), but that in his line of work — crime and anti-crime — he gets to meet intellectuals and fly around the world, and that’s enough for him.