Do people really need to be protected from the New Zealand shooter's footage?

Over the last few years, with extremist racism on the rise, a state of denial on the far right tends to kick in before even the bodies are buried. Already, Rush Limbaugh and his ilk are turning Nixonian, trying to twist the facts of the slaughter in New Zealand. The far right, of course, is also scrambling to distract the public from the suspect’s sympathy for their anti-immigrant rhetoric — and his avowed admiration for President Trump.