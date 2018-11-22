Thanksgiving doesn't have a Grinch. Allow me to volunteer

Among the Pilgrims and Puritans, who similarly spearheaded official thanksgivings, contrition and atonement were big damn deals. Jonathan Edwards, the Puritan preacher, resolved to ask nightly “what sin I have committed” — and repent of it. But thinking “I’m sorry” to God as you’re drifting off is not quite parallel to stammering “I’m sorry” to the world for breathing air, so it’s still in the spirit of the Mayflower and religous nonconformity to skip the apology carpet bomb.