Stonewall was a milestone in the fight against homophobia, but not the starting point

By 1969, gays who had honed their activism protesting the Vietnam War had had enough maltreatment from their straight lefty brothers. They came out and applied their politics to a new front. One of them, Carl Wittman, once a leader in Students for a Democratic Society, wrote a manifesto calling for gays to openly embrace their identity: “Stop mimicking straights, stop censoring ourselves. We have to learn that our loving each other is a good thing, not an unfortunate thing.” With exquisite timing, two other SDS alumni, Bill Katzenberg and John O’Brien, scheduled a “homosexual discussion group” at Alternate U., a free counterculture school in Greenwich Village for July 1969. It would go from five pre-Stonewall registrants to 40, post-Stonewall.