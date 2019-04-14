Writers rediscovered

Pym had published six novels in 12 years before her publisher, Jonathan Cape, refused to publish another, saying her work was out of style — too cozy. For the next 16 years, nobody else would publish her either. She labored on in obscurity (if not at the confident clip she might have maintained with more encouragement) until 1977, when the London Times Literary Supplement asked various literary denizens to name the 20th century’s most underrated novelists: Pym was the only author mentioned twice — by the poet Philip Larkin and the critic Lord David Cecil. This publicity brought all her books back into print and saw the publication of two new novels; one, “Quartet in Autumn,” was shortlisted for a Booker Prize.