The Democratic presidential candidates will do something tonight, just don’t call it a debate

The Kennedy-Nixon debates were not necessarily a model of public education. Historians still argue whether substance or style was more important to the television audience. Conventional wisdom holds that Kennedy was the winner in that first debate, but nearly all analysts concluded it was not his ideas that triumphed but his appearance and personality. He came across as vigorous, attractive and engaging, in contrast to Nixon's uneasy expression and manner (and famously, his unshaven look caused by studio lighting and no stage makeup).