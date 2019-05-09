At graduation, put the spotlight on students, not celebrity commencement speakers

When Inside Higher Education reported on the $135,000 fee the University of Houston planned to pay actor Matthew McConaughey to deliver its 2015 commencement address, many readers thought the “very real news seemed worthy of a joke issue.” The school again courted controversy in 2017 when former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was asked to speak at graduation despite accusations by several women of inappropriate behavior by him over several years, which The Times wrote about in 2003. He was to be paid $40,000 for his speech, but waived the fee after the media reported on it. The school stopped holding university-wide commencement ceremonies in 2018.