A red-state Republican takes on the Democratic debates, Part II

Mayor Pete Buttigieg was one of the winners and definitely lives to fight another day. He had some nice moments that made the media happy, including his usual condescension about who is allowed to be a Christian and who isn’t (spoiler: only St. Pete meets his own criteria, and no Republican even comes close). Poor Liz came out not looking so great. Warren was riding on the media’s shoulders for a couple of weeks, but they tossed her overboard for Harris after Thursday’s debate. Several folks from this week’s debates won’t last much longer. Bennet, John Hickenlooper, Andrew Yang, Kirsten Gillibrand and Eric Swalwell are for sure done, as are Beto O’Rourke, Tim Ryan, John Delaney, Jay Inslee, Tulsi Gabbard and Bill de Blasio. At some point the money will run out, and so will the cable interest.