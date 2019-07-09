Americans are finally acknowledging inequality. Now we need to examine its racist roots

This is not exactly something to celebrate, but it is progress of a sort. Since the Occupy movement nearly a decade ago, we have been on a steady path to mainstreaming the hard truth that the U.S. is not the meritocracy of historical myth, but a place in which the rich and their corporations are powerful and increasingly unrepentant about it. The consensus around inequality is forcing us to think more critically, to automatically question the shibboleth that America is inherently free and open. Even the right is no longer seriously advancing trickle-down economics as a solution for inequality, because it’s clear to just about everybody in 2019 that rising tides don’t lift all boats and likely never will.