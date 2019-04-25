A federal privacy law could do better than California's

CCPA supporters want to keep other newly established consumer rights. In particular, under the state law, Californians have the right to access data about themselves, to correct this data, to have it deleted and to take it to another provider. These are important tools — but they are likely to be included in any federal law; even the staunchest pro-business lobbyists, such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, support including such rights in a federal privacy bill.