For Democrats, being moderate doesn't mean having to act like wimps

Some left-leaning Democrats will say this approach is too centrist to draw young voters and party progressives to the polls in 2020. But they mistakenly assume that a “bold” agenda must always run hard left, and that fire-breathing populism is the only way a candidate can excite voters, especially younger ones. The idea isn’t to embrace a split-the-difference centrism that excites no one. That doesn’t work, as Democrats learned to their chagrin in 2016. Rather, what we need is Democratic candidates and legislators who embrace “radical pragmatism” — big ideas that are practical and have the potential to become law. We need an approach to governance that is oriented toward results, not ideology.