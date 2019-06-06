When women take group selfies, why do they line up like Rockettes?

It must have been the nth time in one day I’d seen a Facebook photo of a group of women I know standing in what I think of as that pose. If you are female and between, say, 15 and 55, and if you spend any time on social media, you have no doubt seen something similar: Bodies turned slightly, shoulders toward the camera, front legs bent at the knee, front feet balanced on pointed toes. Sometimes, the women are all turned in the same direction, akin to a chorus line. Sometimes an imaginary line divides the group, with each half turned toward the middle, mirroring one another.