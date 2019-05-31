Say goodbye to your local precinct. Voting in California is about to change dramatically

Studying the reform is complicated by the fact that voters turned out in last year’s election at historically huge rates. So, to gauge the impact of the Voter’s Choice Act, we compared the rise in turnout from the 2014 midterms to the 2018 midterms in the five adopting counties to the average increase in all other counties. Turnout rose sharply across the state, but it rose even more in the counties that implemented the new voting model. The increase in turnout was about three percentage points higher in the general election and about four points higher in the primary election for the adopting counties than it was in counties that had not adopted the reform.