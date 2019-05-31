It's obvious the census question is partisan, but the Supreme Court still won’t care

On Thursday, the plaintiffs challenging the census filed a letter explaining they had discovered by happenstance that a longtime Republican redistricting specialist had played a significant role in orchestrating the addition of the citizenship question. The specialist had previously advocated adding the question on the ground it would give an advantage to “Republicans and Non-Hispanic Whites.” He drafted a letter from the Department of Justice requesting the addition of the question, and the letter the department ultimately sent bore “striking similarities” to the specialist’s language and argument.