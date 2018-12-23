The Christmas suit: The year addiction blew in for the holiday like a crazy uncle

At church, as the priest talked of his childhood in Italy, I thought back to Mass at St. Teresa’s in Pittsburgh. On the occasional Wednesday, sixth-graders got out of math class to sing at funerals. Sister Matilda conducted the funeral choir and yelled at us when we sang flat. She waited until the casket was wheeled out, and then she singled out the tone-deaf kids: “You’re a wedge. You’re a wedge too! Move your mouth like you’re singing but I don’t want to hear a sound!” I sang alto with the boys, but at least I wasn’t a wedge.