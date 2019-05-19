Rocks, tarantulas and the subtle poetry of a walk along the San Andreas fault

I hiked there for hours, eerily stepping over dozens of tarantulas that had come out to breed, and I watched in genuine awe as the fault seemed to emerge before me. It was a black line of shade that seemed to pull itself across the fractured ground, slowly, widening every minute like an abyss. I should add that I watch a lot of horror movies, and the feeling was not lost on me that day, that something dark and ancient was coming into view before me, a shadow-Earth infested by an ever-increasing number of huge spiders. (When I checked into a motel later, I did some Googling: I was traveling in the midst of a “tarantula boom” and what I had seen that day suddenly made sense.)