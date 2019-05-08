Let 16-year-olds vote for L.A. school board

The long history of America’s democracy is one of extending voting rights to interested communities with previously limited representation, the most recent example being lowering the national voting age from 21 to 18 in response to the Vietnam War draft. Students have a stake in the quality of their education and they are the closest observers of what is happening in classrooms. The average student knows more about their community’s schools than the average retiree, yet it is mostly the latter who are making decisions for the former.